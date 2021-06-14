Bengaluru set to unlock from today as Covid cases dip

Bengaluru India’s IT capital, Bengaluru, will be among the first in Karnataka to see the easing of restrictions as the city recorded 1,348 new Covid-19 infections in a 24 hour period, the state government said on Sunday.

There were 4,125 recoveries that brought down the active caseload to 85,995. The positivity rate in Bengaluru declined to 3.11%, according to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday. There were 23 more deaths in Bengaluru that took the toll to 15,307, data showed.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has announced that Bengaluru and 18 other districts in the state will see some relaxations of restrictions while 11 others, who are still witnessing a high positivity rate, will remain under lockdown till at least June 21.

Karnataka recorded 7,810 new Covid-19 infections in a 24 hour period, the state government said on Sunday.

“Though Karnataka is witnessing a decline of active caseload & new cases of #COVID19, it doesn’t mean that we stop taking precautions. We have to follow #COVID appropriate behaviour at all times to stay safe and defeat this virus,” Dr Giridhara R Babu, epidemiologist and professor at the Public Health Foundation of India and member of Karnataka’s covid-19 task force said on Sunday.

There were 18,648 recoveries that brought down the caseload to 180,835, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department on Sunday. The positivity rate was 6.02%.

“With 1,29,617 tests and 7,810 new cases in the last 24 hours Karnataka’s positivity rate stands at 6.02%. 18,648 recoveries were reported in the stage today including 4,125 in Bengaluru. With 41,618 tests and 1,348 new cases Bengaluru’s positivity rate stands at 3.23%,” Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education said in a post on Twitter.

The Yediyurappa-led government has decided to go in for a phase-wise lifting of curbs to restrict the sudden rush of people coming out of their homes and adding to the risk all over again.

The new guidelines will come to force after 6 am on June 14.

Karnataka has extended the timings for essential services like grocery, meat, vegetables, liquor and other shops from 6 am to 2 pm, extending it beyond the 10am deadline till June 14.“Do not come out on the streets at once on June 14. Some people are already running around as though they have permission from now itself,” Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka’s minister for home, law and parliamentary affairs.

Yediyurappa has also announced a night curfew on all days from 7pm to 5 am and a weekend curfew to restrict movement in the state at least till June 21.

The government has stated that it will review the covid-19 situation closer to closer to June 21 and then take appropriate decisions on further relaxations, if any. Industries and other production facilities have been allowed to operate with 50% strength while garment units have been restricted to 30% due to its labour-intensive process.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate in the majority of the 30 districts in the state remain higher than the state’s average of 6.92%, data shows.

The coffee growing regions of Chikmagalur and Kodagu have a seven day positivity average of 17.12% and 11.41% (as at 5pm on Saturday), data from the state Covid-19 war room shows.

The positivity rate in Uttara Kannada is 15.67%, 14.62% in Mysuru, 13.52% in Hassan, 13.31% in Chamarajanagar, 12.30% in Davangere and 11.95% in Bengaluru Rural, data shows.