Bengaluru showered with rain, bringing relief from scorching heat

After facing severe heat for the past few days, Bengaluru was blessed with some relief in the form of rain on Wednesday. Central parts of the city got bouts of rainfall and strong winds, cooling the city down.

There were isolated thunderstorms and rain accompanied with chilly breeze in several parts of the city, including areas like Vittal Mallya road, Ashok Nagar and Cubbon Park.

The roads in these areas also flooded slightly, restricting vehicular movement in typical Bangalorean fashion. Air quality was excellent in the city, with visibility up to 16 kilometres, according to Accuweather.

Weather forecasts indicated that tomorrow, Thursday, will be more or less the same, with periods of clouds and sunshine along with a thunderstorm in the afternoon and/or evening.

For Wednesday night, the Karnataka capital can expect a cloudy one. Rains during the day were on the heavier side, around 21 mm in total, and was the heaviest during Wednesday afternoon, weather-forecast.com said. Bengaluru will also get some fresh winds leading up to Friday, the website estimated.

The Weather Channel wrote on Twitter, “Central Bengaluru witnessed heavy rain and strong winds on Wed, April 13. The showers will likely drop the city's temperatures drastically, giving some respite from the hot temperatures. Furthermore, isolated rains may prevail over coastal & interior Karnataka till April 17.”

According to a report by the Hindustan Times on Monday, Bengaluru received more than 60mm of rain in the first ten days of April, which is more than the monthly average of 41.5mm.

The city might receive light rain of 10mm in total during the weekend, mostly falling on Saturday night, with winds also expected to be generally light.