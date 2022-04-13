Bengaluru showered with rain, bringing relief from scorching heat
- After facing severe heat for the past few days, Bengaluru was blessed with some relief in the form of rain on Wednesday.
After facing severe heat for the past few days, Bengaluru was blessed with some relief in the form of rain on Wednesday. Central parts of the city got bouts of rainfall and strong winds, cooling the city down.
There were isolated thunderstorms and rain accompanied with chilly breeze in several parts of the city, including areas like Vittal Mallya road, Ashok Nagar and Cubbon Park.
The roads in these areas also flooded slightly, restricting vehicular movement in typical Bangalorean fashion. Air quality was excellent in the city, with visibility up to 16 kilometres, according to Accuweather.
Weather forecasts indicated that tomorrow, Thursday, will be more or less the same, with periods of clouds and sunshine along with a thunderstorm in the afternoon and/or evening.
For Wednesday night, the Karnataka capital can expect a cloudy one. Rains during the day were on the heavier side, around 21 mm in total, and was the heaviest during Wednesday afternoon, weather-forecast.com said. Bengaluru will also get some fresh winds leading up to Friday, the website estimated.
The Weather Channel wrote on Twitter, “Central Bengaluru witnessed heavy rain and strong winds on Wed, April 13. The showers will likely drop the city's temperatures drastically, giving some respite from the hot temperatures. Furthermore, isolated rains may prevail over coastal & interior Karnataka till April 17.”
According to a report by the Hindustan Times on Monday, Bengaluru received more than 60mm of rain in the first ten days of April, which is more than the monthly average of 41.5mm.
The city might receive light rain of 10mm in total during the weekend, mostly falling on Saturday night, with winds also expected to be generally light.
Silver Oak riot: Court allows Satara police custody of arrested lawyer
Mumbai The Girgaum metropolitan magistrate court on Wednesday allowed Satara city police to take advocate Gunratan Sadavarte in custody, arrested in connection with the riots outside Silver Oak – the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, in connection with a case registered at Satara in October 2020, even as the Gamdevi police named his wife Jaishri Patil an accused in the riots case.
-
Man suffers from minor burn injuries after candle blows up on him as birthday party in Ambernath goes awry
Twenty one-year-old Rahul Maurya from Ambernath suffered minor burn injuries during his birthday celebration when a sparkling candle blew up on him after his friends threw wheat flour and eggs on him to prank him. A horrified video of his birthday went viral. In the video, his friends are seen gathered on a road and lit two sparkling candles, one was on the cake and the other was in Maurya's hand.
-
25 people faint after drinking fruit juice in Gurugram temple
Twenty-five people, mostly women and children, fainted at a temple here after consuming fruit juice offered by a man, who told them it was 'prasad', said police, which suspects the drink was laced with a sedative. The incident happened at the Budho Mata temple in Farrukhnagar on Tuesday evening, they said. Police said the unidentified man was serving the fruit juice on the temple's premises, claiming it to be 'prasad'.
-
ED attaches eight properties owned by Nawab Malik, family
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached eight properties belonging to Maharashtra minority development minister Nawab Malik, his family members, and the family firms - Solidus Investments and Malik Infrastructure. The properties are the Goawala Compound, a commercial unit and three flats in Kurla west, two flats in Bandra west, and 147 acres of agricultural land in Osmanabad district. Malik, 62, is presently in judicial custody and lodged in Arthur Road jail.
-
Mangrove cell starts demolition drives in newly-acquired areas
Mumbai The state forest department's mangrove cell started to identify and demolish illegal structures built on notified forest land in mangrove areas, whose custody it has received over the past year. In the last week, in Thane's Kopri village, the forest department initiated prosecution against seven people for erecting six shanties on CRZ-1 land and action has been planned against another 100 such structures.
