Bengaluru spends 12% less than rest of India on weddings, has 30% more guests: Report

Bengaluru weddings have 30 per cent more guests than the national average but operate on a 12 per cent smaller budget than the average Indian wedding, which stands at ₹36.5 lakh, according to the Annual Wedding Report 2024 by WedMeGood. Representational Image

"In Bengaluru, roughly 5.7 per cent of couples spend over ₹1 crore on their weddings, compared to 9 per cent nationally," Mehak Sagar Shahani, Co-founder of WedMeGood told PTI.

According to a PTI report, the fourth edition of this report surveyed over 3,500 engaged couples from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities with weddings planned until March 31, 2025. The findings highlight emerging trends in wedding planning, honeymoon choices, and the increasing role of technology in modern weddings.

(Also Read: Bengaluru schools stay open despite heavy rains, while other Karnataka districts declare closures)

New trends

Social media platforms have overtaken traditional dating and matrimonial apps as the leading way couples meet. The report also revealed the growing popularity of social media managers for weddings, bachelorette trips, and detailed pre-wedding discussions about finances and mental health.

Wedding planners are also becoming increasingly popular, with 16.7 per cent of couples opting for their services — a 15 per cent rise compared to 2023-24. This trend is fueled by the surge in destination weddings, which now account for 25 per cent of all weddings. Interestingly, over 60 per cent of weddings costing more than ₹1 crore are destination weddings.

Sustainability has become a priority for modern couples. The report found that 45.5 per cent of respondents chose lab-grown diamonds, and 52 per cent made eco-conscious decisions like donating excess food or reducing plastic usage.

WedMeGood's insights show that Bengaluru is embracing wedding trends in unique ways, blending tradition with modern priorities, while maintaining a distinct identity in the evolving wedding landscape, the report added.

(Also Read: Bengaluru News Live Today December 3, 2024 : Bengaluru schools stay open despite heavy rains, while other Karnataka districts declare closures)