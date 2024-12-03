Bengaluru schools stay open despite heavy rains, while other Karnataka districts declare closures

Cyclone Fengal has brought heavy rains to the southern districts of Karnataka, prompting authorities to declare holidays for schools and colleges in several areas. However, Bengaluru will remain unaffected by these closures, despite yellow alert in the region. IMD has issued yellow alert for Bengaluru.(PTI)

In districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Udupi, Mysuru, and Chikkaballapur, the respective District Collectors have announced holidays for schools and colleges on Tuesday. Notably, in Chamarajanagar, all institutions except degree colleges conducting examinations have been granted a day off. Similarly, in Chikkamagaluru, the holiday applies to primary, high schools, and Anganwadis.

The District Collector for Bengaluru city district clarified that, despite a weather alert, schools and colleges in Bengaluru will function as usual.

Parents raise concerns over no holiday

Several parents took to social media to express their concerns, urging authorities to prioritize student well-being amid the heavy rains in Bengaluru. A worried parent questioned on X (formerly Twitter), "Please declare a holiday in Bengaluru schools. With such heavy rains and flooded roads, is it safe for kids to travel?" Another echoed similar sentiments, writing, "Rain continues to pour in Bengaluru, raising concerns for students' safety. Will the government declare a holiday for schools and colleges tomorrow?".

IMD alerts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued various alerts for Karnataka districts:

Red Alert: Kodagu

Orange Alert: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Ramanagara

Yellow Alert: Mandya, Hassan, and Bengaluru

Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka will continue to receive rainfall for the next two days owing to Cyclone Fengal, the IMD said on Monday.

Residents have been urged to avoid low-lying areas, waterlogged zones, riverbanks, and beaches.

The remnant low-pressure system is expected to re-emerge over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off the coasts of northern Kerala and Karnataka by December 3.

In case of emergencies, the public can reach out to the helpline numbers 1077 or 0824-2442590.

(With PTI inputs)

