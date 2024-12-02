Leopard spotted in outskirts of Bengaluru, forest officials set traps to capture the animal

Villagers of Soladevanahalli, near Nelamangala, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, have complained that leopards were spotted in the village at night. A leopard attacked a dog on the premises of one Bylappa on Sunday morning and triggered panic among the local community. This is the second such attack in the area within a matter of days, reigniting concerns about the growing threat of human-wildlife conflict in the region. Picture for representation.

Residents of Soladevanahalli are increasingly alarmed by the rising frequency of leopard sightings in their neighbourhood. Local authorities said this is not an isolated case, and several leopards have been venturing into residential areas. These attacks on domestic animals, particularly pets, have caused fear in the community, with many expressing concerns about their safety, especially as leopards pose significant risks to both humans and animals.

“We have received complaints from a few villages about sightings of big cats. The leopards come from nearby forests in search of food at night. We already shifted three leopards to Bannerghatta Biological Park in a week. We created awareness among villagers to be cautious about leopard menace,” Bengaluru rural DCF Sarina Sikkaligar told HT.

.Cages and traps were placed to capture leopards, and villagers were asked to be cautious about the wild animals. ‘’We placed ten cages in different parts of Nelamangala forest range where leopard menace is more. Villagers of Hembalu, Gollatti, complained of leopard menace which ate dogs at night. It is difficult to shift all the menacing animals to other forests. Hence, villagers should be cautious since villagers enter forests and poach wild boar and deer, which eat leopards ‘’ she added further.