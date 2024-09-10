A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus was found travelling in the wrong direction on the Maratahalli-HAL road to avoid the jam ahead. The speeding bus has put the lives of many people in danger and the video went viral on social media. Bengaluru state-run bus travels in opposite direction on busy road to avoid traffic, driver booked. Video

In a video shared by an X handle called Karnataka Portfolio, the state-run was seen speeding in the opposite direction. The post read, “There have been alarming instances coming from Hal Road Towards MARATHAHALLI A BMTC Bengaluru bus driving recklessly on the wrong side of the road to avoid moving traffic ahead. This dangerous behaviour nearly led to a tragic accident recently, as a biker was almost struck by a bus manoeuvring erratically.”

It also demanded immediate action against the driver for endangering the lives of commuters. “Such reckless driving endangers lives and undermines road safety. Immediate action is needed to address and rectify these dangerous practices to prevent potential accidents and ensure safer roads for all,” added the post further.

The social media users claimed that such incidents have become a common sight on Bengaluru roads. A user wrote, “Honestly, BMTC buses are very dangerous. be careful around them, especially the AC buses. They stop on the middle of the road suddenly, and if you were overtaking it from the right side of them, they don't notice you and corner you to the dividers of the road. It's like they don't see.”

Meanwhile Bengaluru police identified the bus and the driver was fined for his reckless driving. In a response to the X post, Bengaluru Police wrote, “Found the vehicle and penalized accordingly, for immediate response please call on namma 112.”

On Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway too, many state-run buses were found speeding on a wrong direction to avoid long U turns. Karnataka police and KSRTC issued a stern warning to all the drivers and asked them not to flout any traffic rules.