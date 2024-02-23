Bengaluru students claims himself as ‘terrorist’ in airport to avoid going home: Report

A student from Bengaluru’s private university claimed himself as a terrorist at Kempegowda International Airport, according to a report by The Times of India. Upon interrogation, it was found that the student lied to deboard the flight as he was scared to go home due to his bad results. Police found that he lied to the CISF staff as he did not want to go to Lucknow in fear of his parents for scoring low marks

According to the report, an engineering student, Adarsh Kumar Singh booked a flight to Lucknow, his hometown. He reached the airport, checked into it and changed his mind at the last minute. The cabin crew staff informed the CISF personnel about this, and they intercepted him to find out why not to take the flight.

When questioned, Singh reportedly said that he was a terrorist and that the flight on which he booked a ticket would not go to Lucknow. This created chaos, and CISF officials immediately alerted the airport staff along with Lucknow airport officials.

He was immediately arrested and went through an extensive interrogation and anti-sabotage check. However, police found that he lied to the CISF staff as he did not want to go to Lucknow in fear of his parents for scoring low marks in his engineering course. He was later released on bail.

Recently, a Bengaluru techie was also arrested for reportedly sending hoax bomb threats to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. The Cyberabad police arrested the accused in Bengaluru and found out that the person has been mentally unstable ever since he lost his job in 2020.