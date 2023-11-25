Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 to showcase Indian innovations that could impact world

The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023, hosted by the Department of IT, Bt, Government of Karnataka, and Software Technology Parks of India, Bengaluru, is poised to be a crucible of global innovation under the theme 'Breaking Boundaries.'

This annual convergence of tech luminaries, startups, investors, and research labs from over 30 countries promises to be a melting pot of ideas, and this year is no exception.

The grand inauguration on November 26 will witness the esteemed presence of Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka, and DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, among other dignitaries.

International luminaries like Bagdat Mussin of Kazakhstan and Mark Papermaster, executive vice president and Chief Technology Officer of Advanced Micro Devices, will add a global perspective to the event.

The event will feature stalwarts of the Indian industry, including Rishad Premji, Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Kris Gopalakrishnan, and others, contributing their insights to the summit's diverse spectrum.

BTS 2023 offers a rich array of activities, including a Multi-Track Conference on IT and electronics, Deep Tech, Start-Ups and biotech, an International Exhibition, Global Innovation Alliance, India-USA Tech Conclave, R&D-Lab2Market, B2B Meetings, Awards ceremonies, quizzes, and much more.

Notable Fireside Chats include 'Legend, Legacy & Leadership' with NR Narayana Murthy and a session featuring Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology.

A highlight of the summit is the Chandrayaan 3 ISRO-Industry Pavilion, showcasing India's prowess in space exploration. The exhibit includes a 1:1 scale model of Chandrayaan 3 Lander and an immersive experience using AR/VR technology.

This year, Bengaluru Tech Summit takes a significant stride toward environmental responsibility with its Green BTS Initiative.

The commitment to achieve Net Zero involves eco-conscious practices in procurement, waste reduction, and a Sustainability Advisory, making it a pioneering and environmentally conscious event.

The tech marketplace will feature Country Pavilions, IT and biotech Majors, Unicorns, Start-Ups, R&D Labs, and Educational Institutes.

Industry giants like Kyndryl, Infosys, Bosch, Microsoft Startup, and others will be joined by tech disruptors from various sectors.

BTS 2023 promises over 75 sessions, 400 speakers, 350 startups, 600 exhibitors, and 20,000 business attendees. The early announcement of dates for 2024 and 2025 underscores Karnataka's commitment to sector growth and international collaboration.

In a world where boundaries are not just pushed but shattered, Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 stands as a testament to India's innovation potential and its impact on the global tech landscape.

