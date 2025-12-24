Bengaluru techie shoots wife in broad daylight after he gets divorce notice from her

A former software engineer allegedly shot and killed his wife, a bank manager, in Bengaluru on Tuesday a week after she sent him a divorce notice. After killing his wife, the accused walked to the Magadi Road Police Station and surrendered himself.(Picture for representation/ANI)

The 40 year old techie shot his wife, Bhuvaneshwari, 39, near Magadi Road while she was returning from work after a long-standing marital dispute, ANI reported.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday evening, at around 6:30 pm when Bhuvaneshwari was walking home from her office. The accused, who had been trailing the victim for months, intercepted her and fired at her using a pistol.

She was rushed to Shanbagh Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. The accused then walked to the Magadi Road Police Station, confessed to the crime, and surrendered himself.

What led to the crime?

The couple had been living separately for the last 18 months due to constant misunderstandings. The two got married in 2011 and had two children.

Bhuvaneshwari worked as an Assistant Manager at the Union Bank of India's Basaveshwarnagar branch, while the accused, Balamurugan, worked as a software engineer at a prominent firm in Whitefield.

The accused suspected his wife of having an affair and strongly opposed her demands for a legal separation. The woman had moved to Rajajinagar six months ago to distance herself from her husband.

Accused searched woman's location for months

The investigators revealed that Balamurugan had been searching for his family's new location for months.

After discovering his wife's new residence, he moved to the Cholurpalya area four months ago to monitor her movements.

The situation, however, escalated last week when he officially received a divorce notice from Bhuvaneshwari. He was waiting on Tuesday evening for the wife to return home from office before he shot at his wife.

The police have taken Balamurugan into custody and are currently investigating the source of the firearm used in the crime.