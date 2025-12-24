'Hit on head, dragged on road, tried to tear clothes': Chilling details emerge in Bengaluru woman's assault case

In a chilling harassment case from Bengaluru, new details have emerged. Reportedly, the man accused of harassing a young woman also tried to tear her clothes. The man allegedly pressured the woman to get into a relationship with him. (Representational image)(PTI)

The man allegedly pressured the woman to get into a relationship with him. He assaulted and harassed her after she refused his “romantic proposals”, ANI reported.

The accused, identified as Naveen Kumar and the woman met through Instagram and later became friends.

What happened?

The incident, which took place on December 22, was captured on CCTV. The footage shows the woman standing near a scooty, believed to be an app-based ride, when the accused arrived at the spot in a car at around 3.20 pm.

Reportedly, the accused repeatedly hit the woman on her head and back and dragged her along the road. Despite a few people being present nearby, no one intervened.

On the day of the incident, Naveen reportedly went to the woman’s paying guest accommodation in his car. When he saw her standing outside, he confronted her and allegedly assaulted her in full public view.

Police action

Based on the information, the Jnanabharathi Police Station registered a case under relevant sections on the same day. These included Sections 74, 75, 76, 78, 79, and 351(2) of the BNS-2023. Further investigation was conducted to apprehend the accused.

The police acted swiftly and arrested the accused within 24 hours.

