Bengaluru electrician arrested for allegedly killing wife, staging traffic accident: Report

A 64-year-old man has been taken into custody in Bengaluru for allegedly killing his wife, a school teacher, and trying to mislead authorities by portraying the crime as a traffic mishap. The accused, identified as Anant, is an electrician, while the victim, Gayatri (54), was employed at a government primary school in Chikkabommasandra. The couple have a daughter who is currently pursuing college education. The incident occurred on December 20, and investigators in Bengaluru found inconsistencies in the man's story, leading to his detention.(Representational)

The incident took place on December 20 near a partially constructed building in Begur, in south Bengaluru, a report by The Times of India said. According to the police, Anant convinced his wife to accompany him on his motorcycle, telling her they were going to inspect a plot of land they had recently bought.

Investigators said that once they reached the area, Anant got off the motorcycle and allegedly shoved Gayatri to the ground. He then assaulted her repeatedly using a wooden stick and other hard objects until she became unconscious. After the attack, he reportedly called for an ambulance and claimed that his wife had been injured after falling from the bike.

Gayatri was rushed to hospital, where she later died from her injuries, the report said. However, doctors treating her became suspicious after observing multiple wounds that did not match the explanation of a simple accident and informed the police.

Police officers arrived at the hospital and questioned Anant, eventually detaining him. A post-mortem examination later established that Gayatri’s death was the result of physical assault. Based on these findings, Anant was formally arrested, the report noted.

During interrogation, Anant is said to have admitted to the crime, telling investigators that he was angered by what he perceived as neglect and repeated insults by his wife, particularly her refusal to give him money whenever he demanded it.

