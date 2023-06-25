A former techie in Bengaluru who was an employee at Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) was found driving a Rapido bike taxi to get job leads for a new role as Java developer. He is said to be laid off from his previous job and he turned into a bike taxi driver to meet his ends and find fellow techies for job referrals.

Bengaluru techie who was laid off turns into a Rapido driver for new job leads (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)

A person named Lovneesh Dhir recently shared the story of this techie turned Rapido driver and put out the CV of him for the leads. He tweeted, “My Rapido guy is a Java developer recently laid off from HCL driving Rapido to get leads for any java developer openings. I have his CV. DM if you have any relevant openings.” Such instances are not very uncommon in the IT capital as the city is home for lakhs of techies and the Twitterati has come together to help the laid off employee. Many people have said that they forwarded the CV to their respective HRs and he can expect a call.

Note - Hindustan Times cannot independently verify this tweet

A user tweeted, “Referred in my org. He'll get a call from HR by Monday.”

Another user said, “That’s straight up hustling. Massive respect for the guy. I never think of how easy I've got.”

According to the CV of the person, he worked at the HCL from September 2020 to June 2023.

