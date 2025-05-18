Bengaluru textile traders boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan over geopolitical tensions

In a significant move rooted in geopolitical concerns, the Bangalore Wholesale Cloth Merchants' Association (BWCMA) has announced an indefinite suspension of all textile trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan. The decision, effective immediately, reflects growing unease among Indian business communities over the perceived alignment of these two countries with Pakistan on sensitive regional matters. Turkey has been under fire as various sections of Indians boycott several operations with the country.

“This collective action has been taken after careful deliberation and in alignment with our commitment to ethical business practices, national sentiment, and the interests of our trade community,” the BWCMA said in a public statement issued on Friday. “As responsible stakeholders in the textile sector, we believe it is essential to take principled stands when necessary.”

The BWCMA, which represents hundreds of textile traders and wholesalers in Karnataka, stated that its members have unanimously agreed to stop all current and future imports of textile goods from Turkey and Azerbaijan and terminate any ongoing or planned exports to these countries. The association will also avoid any indirect trade routed through intermediaries or third-party nations involving textile products either originating from or headed to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The statement emphasized that the trade suspension will remain in effect “until further notice,” with any changes subject to the approval of the Association’s governing body. The BWCMA has also urged logistics partners, customs authorities, and trade allies to extend their cooperation to ensure a smooth transition during the boycott.

This move by the Bengaluru-based textile community comes amid rising diplomatic friction involving India, Pakistan, and countries seen as sympathetic to Islamabad’s stance on key issues — particularly Kashmir. Turkey, under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has on multiple occasions voiced strong support for Pakistan in international forums, including the United Nations. His statements criticizing India's internal matters, especially those related to Jammu and Kashmir, have drawn sharp responses from New Delhi in the past.

Turkey’s vocal advocacy for Pakistan has not gone unnoticed in India, and it has increasingly shaped perceptions among civil society, political groups, and business communities. Azerbaijan, a close ally of Turkey, has also come under scrutiny due to its alignment on several international platforms.

(With agency inputs)