Bengaluru: Thai Airways passengers have a close call after tyre burst

Representational Image (Pexels)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 10:30 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Passengers on a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok had a close call recently when the plane’s tyre burst while it was landing at the Kempegowda International Airport. 

The harrowing incident went unnoticed by the pilot who and it was the ground staff at the KIA who saw something was amiss. It took place on Tuesday night after the Thai national carrier flying from Bangkok. 

Sources told a leading daily that the incident occurred at 11:30 pm on Tuesday night. 

Quite thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.

A senior airport official told a leading daily that the pilot hadn't noticed that there was a rupture in one of the tyres at the back. He said: "It was the ground crew at the Bengaluru airport who spotted the damage and alerted them. Luckily there was nothing untoward even during the landing process here." 

The flight was immediately towed away where a technical crew carried out investigations.

The accident disrupted the next leg of the flight which caused the ground staff to bear the ire of passengers flying from Bengaluru to Bangkok. 

 

