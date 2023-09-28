Bengaluru to get ‘Cybersphere Centre for Excellence’ soon: Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru will soon have a state-of-the-art "Cybersphere Centre for Excellence" which would serve as a hub for knowledge sharing, innovation and skill development to enhance security, foster partnerships and combat cybercrimes.

Karnataka minister G Parameshwara. (PTI)

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara at the Techfusion Sunrise Summit-2023. The event, led by Director General & Inspector General of Karnataka Police Alok Mohan, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, and other senior police officers was attended by representatives from IT companies and others.

The session focused on key issues, including transparency, promoting student participation in law enforcement, revitalising Bengaluru's aesthetics and bolstering cyber and employee safety, among others.

According to officials, the proposed cybersphere centre which is a collaborative initiative between the Home department and the leading information technology and biotech companies would serve as a state-of-the-art hub for knowledge sharing, innovation, and skill development, aiming to enhance security, foster partnerships, and contribute to the prosperity of Bengaluru.

The objective of the centre is to create a Cybersphere Innovation Lab that will encourage collaborative innovation to develop cutting-edge technologies for law enforcement and public safety.

It will also facilitate the exchange of information and expertise between the Home department and the IT/ Biotech industries to improve security measures and strategies. It will also focus on offering training and skill development programs for both government and industry personnel to enhance their capabilities, the officials said.

"We also aim to promote community involvement in security initiatives and build trust between citizens and law enforcement. Focus would be laid on strategic innovation to contain cyber crimes, building firewalls towards cyber safety and ensure close technological monitoring of social media," the officials added.

The officials said that the centre will offer a range of activities and programmes including research and development projects which would be collaborative initiatives to develop technological solutions for law enforcement.

Elaborating on the activities, the officials said workshops and seminars would be conducted where industry experts and government officials can discuss security challenges, solutions, and emerging technologies.

Skill-building sessions would be conducted for law enforcement personnel in areas such as cyber security, data analytics, and emerging technologies. Focus will also be on creating public awareness campaigns to educate them on security issues and safety measures, he said.

The officials said such improved collaboration will lead to more effective security measures, reducing crime rates and enhancing public safety.

"The centre will be a catalyst for innovation, resulting in the development of state-of-the-art technologies for law enforcement. Training programmes will equip law enforcement with advanced skills, ensuring they can adapt to evolving threats. Engaging with the community will foster trust and cooperation between citizens and the home department," a senior official said.

The officials said that funding for the proposed centre will be a shared responsibility between the home department and participating ICT/ biotech companies.

The project will be implemented in phases, with an initial focus on establishing the centre and launching collaborative workshops and seminars. Ongoing activities and projects will follow as part of a long-term commitment, they said.

Regular assessments will gauge the impact of the centre on security improvements, innovation outcomes, and skill development. Feedback from both government and industry stakeholders will guide ongoing adjustments, they added.

