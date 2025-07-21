Bengaluru to get light rain, IMD warns of heavy downpour in Coastal Karnataka

Bengaluru is expected to receive light rainfall ranging between 4mm and 10mm on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. On Sunday, the city recorded 6.5mm of rain in the Greater Bengaluru area. On Sunday, the city recorded 6.5mm of rain in the Greater Bengaluru area.(PTI)

Elsewhere in Karnataka, heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in the next 24 hours for parts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts. Hangaloru in Udupi district recorded the highest rainfall in the state on Sunday, with 92mm. Two other places in Udupi, Renjala (73.5mm) and Hakladi (70mm) also reported significant rainfall.

Gadag district recorded 77.1mm of rainfall on Sunday, the third-highest for July so far. It had previously recorded 89.7mm in 2005 and 87.1mm in 2022. The all-time highest rainfall in Gadag was 136.4mm on September 29, 1960.

In north interior Karnataka, the IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for parts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, and Yadgir districts. Meanwhile, in south interior Karnataka, districts likely to receive heavy showers include Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kolar, and Vijayanagara.

