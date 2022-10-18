Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Bengaluru News

Bengaluru to Mumbai in five hours? Centre mulls green expressway

bengaluru news
Updated on Oct 18, 2022 07:54 PM IST

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said this expressway will be connected to the Mumbai-Pune expressway.

“We are planning a green express highway between Mumbai and Bengaluru. It will be a five-hour journey between the tech capital and the financial capital”, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the central government is planning to build an expressway between Bengaluru and Mumbai that will reduce travel time between the two cities to five hours. He also said this expressway will be connected to the Mumbai-Pune expressway.

Addressing an event on Monday, Gadkari said, “We are planning a green express highway between Mumbai and Bengaluru. It will be a five-hour journey between the tech capital and the financial capital. The travel time between Bengaluru and Pune will also reduce to 3.5 to 4 hours, once this expressway comes to the use.”

The road distance between Bengaluru and Mumbai is 981km and currently it takes around 12 to 15 hours to travel between these two cities.

Earlier, Gadkari had announced an expressway between Bengaluru and Chennai which will help commuters to travel between the two cities in two hours. He said, “India will have 26 new green expressways in the next three years and this will reduce the travel time for people choosing roadways. Bengaluru-Chennai expressway is one of them and it is going to help commuters to reach their cities (Chennai or Bengaluru) in just two hours. I would like to reiterate that our roads are going to be no less than the roads of America in the coming future.”

Topics
bengaluru karnataka
