Bengaluru Uber cab driver flashes woman; ‘necessary actions taken after LinkedIn post

An Uber driver flashed a woman in Bengaluru when she took a cab ride from BTM 2nd Stage to JP Nagar Metro, she alleged in a LinkedIn post, which has been deleted now. Soon after her post went viral, the woman updated with another post saying that Uber had taken action against the driver.

The woman wrote, "The Uber team reached out to me and conducted a thorough investigation into the matter to understand from both sides of the party involved." (File)

The woman said the driver arrived on time to pick her up and everything seemed normal at first. Further in the post, she alleged that he suddenly took an unfamiliar turn and when she spoke up about it, he followed the mapped route. Since it was becoming uncomfortable for her, she decided to request him to drop her off early, before her destination.

She said she was “traumatized and appalled” when he showed her his private parts as she was paying the fare. She wrote, “At that moment, I immediately fled from the driver, seeking solace within the safety of a nearby crowd. Shock and confusion consumed me, making it difficult to collect my thoughts.”

However, a day later the woman posted a “quick update”.

She wrote, “I wanted to give an update regarding the incident that occurred yesterday. The Uber team reached out to me and conducted a thorough investigation into the matter to understand from both sides of the party involved. I am grateful for their swift response and the intensive efforts they made to address the situation. They have taken the necessary actions against the driver involved.”

She further expressed her gratitude to LinkedIn for providing a platform and said the support she received in the process was “invaluable”.

She added, “It is reassuring to know that Uber took this matter seriously and took appropriate steps to ensure the safety of their passengers. I hope that their actions will serve as a reminder that incidents like these should never be tolerated and that customer well-being remains a top priority.”

She also thanked a member of Uber's incident response team Lokeshwari “for being in constant touch”.

