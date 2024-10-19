Bengaluru wakes up to fog and 'hill station' vibes after night of heavy rains in parts of city. Watch

Bengaluru woke up to a chilly, foggy morning on Saturday, giving the city a refreshing hill-station feel. The temperature currently stands at 23°C, with forecasts predicting a minimum of 20.49°C and a maximum of 26.67°C later in the day. Bengaluru's Air Quality Index (AQI) remains at a 16.(X)

The weather is accompanied by 70 per cent relative humidity and wind speeds of 70 km/h, adding to the cool atmosphere. The sun rose at 6.10 AM and is expected to set at 5.58 PM.

Thunderstorms lashed several parts of the city last night, accompanied by strong winds and downpours.

Residents can expect moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms over Bengaluru city throughout the day, so it’s advisable to carry umbrellas or raincoats if heading outdoors. However, there will be moments of sunshine predict weather experts.

A popular weather blogger on X captured the mood, sharing, “Barely some 150 to 200 meters visible. On and off drizzle as well. Expecting it to clear up as we head into the morning.” He further added, “Moderate to heavy THUNDERSTORMS lashed parts of Bengaluru city late night.”

Looking ahead, Sunday, October 20, is forecasted to bring similar cool conditions, with temperatures ranging between 19.57°C and 26.51°C, along with a slight increase in humidity to 71 per cent.

Bengaluru's Air Quality Index (AQI) remains at a healthy 16, indicating excellent air quality. It’s a good day for outdoor activities and exercise, with no restrictions based on pollution levels.

Bengaluru rain havoc

Bengaluru faced severe disruptions on Tuesday as relentless rain caused widespread flooding, affecting 142 houses and leaving several roads submerged. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reported that 52 areas across the city were hit by waterlogging, with 39 trees uprooted due to the downpour, news agency ANI reported.

BBMP and disaster management teams responded by clearing water from 102 homes and removing 26 fallen trees, but the damage had already been done. In Horamavu’s Sri Sai Layout, repeated flooding left residents frustrated, another report said. A resident whose home was affected, voiced her concerns, saying that flooding has occurred for the last three years, despite promises from the Chief Minister to fix it.

