Manyata Tech Park turns into ‘Manyata Tech Falls’ as heavy rain lashes Bengaluru

Bengaluru is battling heavy rainfall, which has caused significant flooding across several areas. One of India’s biggest office spaces, Manyata Tech Park, also got flooded due to the incessant downpour. Many industries inside the 300-acre massive tech village instructed their employees to stay in their offices and wait for the waterlogged roads, both inside the tech park and outside, to clear. A series of concerning visuals of the flooded tech park has surfaced on social media. The image shows a flooded Manyata Tech Park caused by constant drizzle in Bengaluru. (Screengrab)

The first video shows a flooded area with cars stuck on the road. What is shocking is the cascade of water flowing down from a wall, giving it the appearance of a waterfall. The other video also shows a similar scenery of the flooded area. It further captures cars trying to wade through the flooded streets.

"Manyata Tech Falls": X user

While sharing one of the videos, an X user posted a sarcastic caption. The person labelled Manyata Tech Park as “Manyata Tech Falls” and urged authorities to ensure proper flood management.

Take a look at the videos here:

What did social media say?

“Wow, it was a lake. Of course, water would flow towards it because that's the way it has always known,” wrote an X user. The tech park campus is located on the banks of Nagawara Lake on Outer Ring Road. Another person added, “This is so scary.”

Continuous rains since the early hours of Tuesday have caused flood-like situations in different parts of Bengaluru. In addition to Manyata Tech Park, visuals of the Geddalahalli Railway Underbridge and the RGA Tech Park junction have also surfaced online.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Bengaluru would likely experience a rainy week ahead. Between October 14 and 17, the IMD predicted moderate to heavy rains.