Chennai rain: Spectacular lightning bolt illuminates night sky in ‘scary yet captivating’ video

Thunderstorms swept across different regions of Tamil Nadu, including the capital city, Chennai. Expectedly, several visuals of the downpour made their way onto social media, with some painting the sky with a light show. One such video has left people scared yet captivated - a lightning bolt striking a building. Some viewers were scared by the power of nature, while others were captivated by its beauty. Glimpses of a lightning strike amid Chennai rain that left people scared yet fascinated. (X/@pattabiraman_kl)

X user Pattabi Raman shared the video with just two hashtags: #sholinganallur (a suburb in Chennai) and #ChennaiRains. The video shows a nighttime sky painted in a bright purple hue in moments due to a lightning strike.

Take a look at the insane video of Chennai rain:

What did social media users say?

People were fascinated by this scary side of nature and took to the comments section to express their wonder. An individual asked, “Nice capture of a thunderstorm... By the way, is that captured now?” Raman replied, “Yes.”

Another added, “Well captured.” A third joined, “Wonderful click.” A fourth praised, “I haven't seen one like this in a very long time. It's beautifully captured.”

In this era of AI, where generating fake videos has become easier than ever, a few X users expressed their doubt and asked if the footage was authentic. Raman replied to those queries, confirming the video was real and not created using technology.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai forecast heavy rain across Tamil Nadu from October 12 to 15.

“A trough runs from the centre of the well marked low pressure area over east central Arabian sea off Maharashtra coast to southeast Arabian sea off south Kerala coast extending up to middle tropospheric levels,” Senthamarai Kannan, deputy director general of meteorology, RMC, said in a statement.

What are your thoughts on this video of the lightning bolt? Did the footage make your jaw drop?