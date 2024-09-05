Gurgaon’s 100-crore DLF Camellias flats get ‘sea view’ after rainfall. Watch

Gurgaon residents battled waterlogged roads and traffic congestion on Wednesday morning after a spell of rainfall again brought the city to a standstill. In one of Gurgaon’s most upscale neighbourhoods, which recently grabbed headlines for the sale of ₹100 crore DLF apartments, luxury cars were seen driving in deep water. A viral video shows Gurgaon's Golf Course Road flooded after rainfall(X/@Anushri_Pawar)

The shocking scene was filmed at Golf Course Road, outside The Camellias by DLF where apartments were sold for as high as ₹100 crore recently. Home to some of the country’s richest people, the posh neighbourhood still faced severe waterlogging after a spell of rainfall in Gurgaon (now Gurugram).

Former Meta employee Anushri Pawar shared a now-viral video of the waterlogged Golf Course Road on X, highlighting the condition of roads outside DLF Magnolias and DLF Camellias, two ultra-luxury housing projects.

“What should we call this? River Facing or Sea Facing?” Pawar asked. “This is the condition of Roads in front of 100 crores Camellias and Magnolias in Golf Course Road in Gurgaon. This is the condition of roads in just half an hour rain and ppl here will still buy flats in 100 crores,” she added.

Basic facilities missing

The video shocked viewers on X, where it was shared this morning.

“Some of the country's richest live here. But gated complexes, no matter how posh, can buy you a functional drainage system in Gurgaon,” wrote X user Patralekha.

“After seeing Gurgaon turn into a water park every monsoon, swimming should be mandatory for corporate jobs in Gurgaon. If you can't swim to work, you're probably in the wrong city!” another person added.

Last month, too, Golf Course Road outside The Camellias had seen waist-deep water after a spell of rainfall.

The Camellias had hit the headlines earlier this year after it was reported that four super luxury apartments worth ₹106.4 crore each were registered separately. The buyers of these apartments are Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal; Rahul Dhanuka, joint managing director, Dhanuka Agritech; Ram Gopal Agarwal, group chairman and founder at Dhanuka Agritech Ltd and Harsh Dhanuka, executive director, alliances and supply at Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, documents accessed by IndexTap showed.