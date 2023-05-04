Heavy rain causes leakage in newly opened T2 of Bengaluru international airport

A heavy spell of rain in Bengaluru caused the recently opened Terminal 2 of the city's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to suffer a leakage, leading to wet floors in the kerbside area.

The Terminal 2 of the KIA was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was built using ₹ 5000 crore.

A spokesperson from the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of the KIA airport, confirmed the leakage and told a publication that it was a “teething problem”.

Meanwhile, Twitter flooded with posts questioning the swanky new terminal's infrastructure, for which authorities spent ₹5000 crore.

“This is a video not from rain forests of Amazon but Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport of Bengaluru, Karnataka. First rain has the airport terminal built at a cost of 5000 crore submerged under water. This is the New Infrastructure of PM Narendra Modiji’s new India and 40% Commission PayCM govt! Not impressive. @M_Lekhi any comments?” Congress' Supriya Shrinate said.

She tweeted in response to union minister Meenakashi Lekhi's post lauding the new terminal a few days ago.

Shrinate's tweet evoked several hilarious responses, including Aakar Patel's “was to clean swach bharat airport.”

Bengaluru is set to see rain for the next few days, with the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) forecasting widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains/thundershowers over BBMP area.

A few spells of rain brought the city to a standstill as some parts saw flooding and waterlogging. Bengaluru's traffic police also shared visuals of inundated roads and said, “On this day, the road was flooded due to rain at Veerasandra Junction under Electronic City Traffic Police Station, our officers and staff have enabled smooth traffic.”