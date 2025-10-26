Bengaluru woman, 58, killed by BMTC electric bus in Vijayanagar

Bengaluru witnessed another road tragedy on Saturday evening when a 58-year-old woman was struck and killed by a BMTC electric bus in the Vijayanagar area.

The victim, identified as Mala, a resident of Hampi Nagar, was crossing the road near the Hampi Nagar bus stop at around 6.15 pm when the bus, operating on the Yeshwantpur–Vijayanagar route (registration KA51 AK 7057), hit her. She suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot, Deccan Herald reported.

The Vijayanagar Traffic Police rushed to the scene, seized the bus, and shifted Mala’s body to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem examination. The driver is being questioned, and a case has been registered, the report further added.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident to determine whether any negligence contributed to the fatal collision.

This incident comes just a day after another tragic death on Bengaluru’s roads. On Friday, a 26-year-old woman, Priyanka Kumari Poonia, lost her life after her motorcycle skidded on a pothole-ridden section of the Huskur–Makali road. Riding as a pillion with her brother, the motorcycle lost control due to the road’s poor condition, and Priyanka was run over by an oncoming truck. Her brother sustained minor injuries. Police have detained the truck and its driver, and the investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Together, these two incidents underscore the road safety challenges facing Bengaluru, including vehicle collisions and poorly maintained infrastructure. Civic activists and citizens have repeatedly raised concerns about potholes and traffic management, warning that such accidents could have been avoided with timely repairs and stricter enforcement of traffic rules.

