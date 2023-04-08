Bengaluru woman dies by suicide after row with husband: Report

In a tragic case, a 30-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Karnataka capital Bengaluru on Thursday. It is being suspected that she died by suicide. The deceased has been identified as Nandini, who lived in Sonnappa Layout in the Hennur area of the city, The Hindu reported.

The woman is survived by her husband and two children. Police officials probing the case told the publication that the woman allegedly had a fight with her husband after he failed to get her a chocolate. Following the row, her husband reportedly left for work, while their two children attended school, leaving the 30-year-old alone at home.

The unfortunate incident came to light when her husband tried to call her during the day from his office. When she did not answer his calls, the deceased's husband alerted a neighbour and requested them to check on her, who found her dead.

The woman was brought to a private hospital immediately, however, she could not be revived and was declared brought dead by the doctors. A case has been registered by the Hennur police in this regard. Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

In a similar case, a 13-year-old boy allegedly jumped to death from a high-rise in Mumbai on Thursday as he was upset that his hair was cut too short.

