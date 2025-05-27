Bengaluru woman murdered, house robbed while preparing for daughter’s wedding: Report

A 40-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence on Dargah Road in Bengaluru's Cottonpet on Monday, The Hindu reported The couple, originally from Bidar, had been residing in Bengaluru for over a decade.

According to the report, the victim, identified as Latha, was reportedly strangled to death while alone at home. Her husband Prakasha, a cloth merchant, discovered her body near the kitchen floor when he returned home for lunch from his shop in Upparpet. He found the front door ajar and immediately alerted the authorities.

Preliminary investigations indicate that around 150 grams of gold jewellery, ₹2 lakh in cash, and a mobile phone were missing from the house. The police said that Latha’s earrings remained intact, but several other valuables had been taken, suggesting selective looting, the report added.

The couple, originally from Bidar, had been residing in Bengaluru for over a decade. According to family members, preparations were underway for their daughter’s upcoming wedding, a fact that may have been known to the perpetrator. Investigators suspect that someone familiar with the family’s movements and financial situation could be behind the crime.

Forensic teams and Cottonpet police visited the crime scene shortly after the incident was reported. Notably, there were no signs of forced entry, further strengthening the theory that the assailant may have been an acquaintance or someone trusted by the family.

Murder for gain

Police have begun collecting CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify suspects. A senior officer involved in the investigation stated, “We suspect this to be a murder committed for gain, but other possibilities are being explored. We are awaiting the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death.”

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

