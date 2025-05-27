Mangaluru mosque official killed in sword attack, friend in critical condition: Report

Two men were attacked with a sword in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday, leaving one dead and another critically injured, NDTV reported. The motive behind the assault remains unclear.

According to the report, the assault took place in Kambodi Kalpane, a village in the Bantwal taluk near Mangaluru, police officials confirmed.

The deceased has been identified as Rehmaan, who served as the secretary of a local mosque and was an active member of the South Kannada Sunni Students Federation.

His associate, Kalandar Shafi, who was also injured in the attack, is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be in a critical condition, the report further added.

According to the police, both men were ambushed and assaulted with a sword, with the attack resulting in grievous injuries. Rehmaan succumbed to his wounds while receiving treatment at a hospital.

The motive behind the assault remains unclear, and the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Suhas Shetty murder case

The sword attack comes amid an intensifying probe into Hindu activist Suhas Shetty’s May 1 killing in Mangaluru. Police recently arrested three more men — Azaruddin alias Ajju (29), Abdul Khader alias Noufal (24), and Vamanjoor Noushad alias Chotte Noushad (39), bringing the total number of accused in the Shetty murder case to 11.

Investigators say Azaruddin, previously booked in multiple theft cases, tracked Shetty’s movements and passed the details to the assailants. Khader allegedly drove the accused away from the crime scene, while Noushad, a repeat offender, is believed to have conspired and directly participated in the murder.

Of the trio, Azaruddin has been sent to judicial custody, while Khader and Noushad are in police custody for further questioning.

Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter and Hindutva supporter, was hacked to death by a group of men in Mangaluru’s Bajpe area. His killing has stirred political and communal tensions in the region.

