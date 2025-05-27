‘Has she come from Pakistan?’: Karnataka BJP leader sparks row with remark on IAS officer, FIR filed

Kalaburagi police have registered an FIR against BJP MLC and Legislative Council Chief Whip N Ravi Kumar over a controversial comment made during a political demonstration last week, news agency ANI reported. the complaint follows remarks Ravi Kumar made during the BJP’s ‘Kalaburagi Chalo’ protest.(X/@nrkbjp)

The senior legislator has been accused of making derogatory and communal remarks against Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum, a 2015-batch IAS officer.

According to a report by Times of India, the complaint, filed at the Station Bazar Police Station on Tuesday, follows remarks Ravi Kumar made during the BJP’s ‘Kalaburagi Chalo’ protest on May 24. Targeting the district administration, the BJP leader accused it of working at the behest of the ruling Congress government.

However, it was his inflammatory reference to the DC’s identity that sparked widespread criticism.

“The Kalaburagi DC office has also lost its independence. The DC madam is also listening to what they [Congress] say. I don’t know whether the DC has come from Pakistan or is an IAS officer here,” Ravi Kumar said, speaking from a public stage.

His comment drew immediate backlash from civil society groups, bureaucratic circles, and political opponents, who termed it communal, offensive, and damaging to the morale of civil servants. Several progressive organisations have since demanded strict action, accusing Ravi Kumar of undermining the neutrality of the bureaucracy and making a personal attack rooted in religious prejudice.

Fauzia Tarannum is known for her administrative acumen and has received national recognition, including a Best Electoral Practices Award from the President of India earlier this year, Indian Express reported. She has also been applauded for her developmental initiatives in Kalaburagi district.

IAS Officers’ Association condemns remark

The IAS Officers’ Association in Karnataka is among those that have condemned the remark, calling it “deeply insulting” and demanding an unconditional apology, according to the Indian Express report.

Meanwhile, the police have booked Ravi Kumar under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those related to communal incitement, criminal intimidation, and making statements that could threaten national harmony.

The BJP has yet to respond officially to the controversy.

