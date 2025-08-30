Bengaluru-born AI robot that ‘eats’ wet waste wins praise from Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Video

In a city battling mounting piles of wet waste and overflowing landfills, a homegrown innovation has caught the attention of one of Bengaluru’s most respected voices. Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw took to social media to praise an AI-powered robot called "Chewie", calling it a promising solution for managing the city’s household garbage. Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw praised Chewie, a Bengaluru-born innovative robot that transforms kitchen waste into usable soil.

“Wow! Innovation for Bengaluru’s home-produced wet garbage,” she posted, sharing a video of the compact kitchen robot at work.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's infrastructure crisis: DK Shivakumar responds to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's call for change

Watch the video here:

Developed in Bengaluru, Chewie is an AI-driven waste-processing unit that digests kitchen wet waste - including food scraps, peels, and leftovers - and converts it into usable, nutrient-rich soil within hours. It eliminates the need to store rotting organic waste in bins, tackling one of the most unpleasant aspects of home waste management: the smell.

ALSO READ | ‘Bengaluru can be a global city if….’: Kiran Mazumder-Shaw urges BBMP and DK Shivakumar

A Bengaluru innovation for a Bengaluru problem

Although Bengaluru is known globally as a tech and start-up hub, it has long struggled with an outdated and overstretched waste management system.

By turning waste into usable soil, Chewie also supports urban gardening and farming - providing a sustainable, circular model that benefits both homes and the environment.

ALSO READ | ‘End public suffering, whatever it takes’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reacts to Bengaluru’s BBMP overhaul

Since Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s post, interest in Chewie has surged on social media, with many Bengalureans praising the idea and expressing interest in adopting the technology.

“Wow. Brilliant! I think he should make these large machines and sell it to municipalities. Municipalities must pay house owners for depositing waste as this waste can be converted to organic manure,” one user commented. Others expressed scepticism over how artificial intelligence is used in the machine.