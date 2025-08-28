Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
‘Bengaluru can be a global city if….’: Kiran Mazumder-Shaw urges BBMP and DK Shivakumar

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 12:07 pm IST

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw urges Karnataka officials to improve Bengaluru's infrastructure, highlighting issues like garbage and poor roads.

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has called upon the Karnataka government and civic authorities to urgently address Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure, stressing that the city has the potential to rank among the best in the world if its basic problems are resolved.

Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson and the Founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited.

Take a look at the post

Tagging Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in a social media post, Shaw wrote, “Namma Bengaluru has the best talent and the best weather but the worst infrastructure. If we fix garbage debris and roads, we can be among the best cities in the world. GBA has a great opportunity to do this. Let’s use collective will to do this @DKShivakumar @BBMPCOMM.”

Her remarks struck a chord with many citizens who echoed her concerns about the city’s poor civic management. Several users pointed out that Bengaluru’s reputation as India’s tech hub is being undermined by overflowing garbage, battered roads, and chronic flooding.

One user urged Shaw to bring together industry leaders and exert pressure on the government: “Ma’am, you should unite all tycoons like yourself and lobby for better infrastructure. Country should come above corporate gain—history remembers those who stood up for citizens.”

Another resident highlighted the flooding around Wipro’s Sarjapur Road campus, saying the area has been inundated after just a couple of hours of rainfall for the past three years despite repeated inspections by BBMP and state leaders. “How can employees and residents be expected to wade through two feet of water?” the user asked.

Citizens also flagged behavioural issues beyond civic management. One comment read: “More than just fixing garbage and roads, Bengaluru needs better civic sense, traffic discipline, and respect for public spaces. Without that, nothing else will change.”

Others reiterated that garbage disposal was the most urgent concern. “Every flyover has turned into a dumping yard. This menace requires immediate attention,” wrote a user.

