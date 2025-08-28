Heavy rains trigger Orange Alert across Karnataka, IMD warns of strong winds, more showers

Heavy showers lashed several regions of Karnataka on Wednesday, disrupting traffic in the state capital Bengaluru and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an ‘Orange’ alert across multiple districts. Orange alert issued across Karnataka after heavy rains on Wednesday.

According to IMD officials, the coastal belt, Malnad, north interior, and south interior Karnataka will remain under Orange Alert until August 29, with forecasts of intense spells continuing in parts of the state until August 30. The warning indicates the possibility of daily rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm, which may lead to localised flooding and traffic snarls.

While Bengaluru recorded 4.3 mm of rainfall between 9 am and 5:30 pm, the downpour left several arterial junctions choked with vehicles. Coastal districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada reported heavier showers compared to the capital. The IMD also flagged widespread rainfall in Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Vijayapura, Tumakuru, and Mysuru.

Alongside the rain alert, the weather office warned of strong surface winds at 30–40 kmph, which are likely to persist across north interior districts until August 28 and in south interior districts until August 29.

For Bengaluru, the short-term forecast indicates cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers in parts of the city. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 28°C, while the night minimum could drop to 20°C, accompanied by gusty winds.

Officials have advised residents, particularly in coastal and hilly regions, to remain cautious of waterlogging, slippery roads, and potential landslides due to the persistent wet spell.

(With ANI inputs)