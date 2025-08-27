CID arrests prime suspect Jagadish in killing of rowdy Biklu Shivu in Bengaluru: Report

In a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the brutal killing of rowdy Biklu Shivu, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has apprehended the prime suspect, Jagadish, also known as Jagga. The fugitive, who had been on the run since Shivu’s murder over a month ago, was caught shortly after midnight at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. He was swiftly brought back to Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. The prime accused, Jagadish's apprehension at Delhi airport marks a pivotal moment in the investigation of the brutal murder of rowdy Biklu Shivu in Bengaluru. (HT FILE)

ALSO READ | CID takes over probe into Biklu’s murder

Jagga landed at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at 8:30 am and was immediately taken for a routine medical check-up before being brought in for preliminary interrogation. Later that evening, he was presented before a magistrate at their Koramangala residence, where he was remanded to 10 days of police custody for further questioning, The Times of India reported.

Police officials involved in the investigation believed Jagga fled India through Chennai just after the July 15 killing and sought refuge in multiple Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, and Sri Lanka. A red corner notice had been issued to facilitate international tracking, given his central role in the alleged conspiracy behind Shivu’s murder, the report said.

Officers are currently verifying the timeline of his movements abroad and identifying those who may have assisted him during his escape, said a senior CID official, according to the report.

ALSO READ | BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj interrogated once more in Bengaluru rowdy's murder case: Report

Shivu was ambushed and hacked to death near his Bharathinagar home. While local police initially handled the case and arrested 16 suspects, the complexity and political overtones prompted a transfer to the CID. In a startling allegation, Shivu’s mother named KR Puram MLA Byrathi Basavaraj as one of the accused - a claim that has led to the MLA being interrogated on multiple occasions.