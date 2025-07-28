CID takes over probe into Biklu’s murder

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has officially taken over the investigation into the murder of 40-year-old Shivakumar alias Biklu Shiva, with Bharathi Nagar BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj named as one of the accused, officials familiar with the development said on Sunday. Shiva, alleged to be a criminal, was killed on July 15 near his home on Meanee Avenue Road in east Bengaluru’s Bharathinagar

The case, which has triggered allegations of political involvement and police lapses, was transferred to the CID on the orders of director general of police (DGP) MA Saleem, officials said.

Shiva, alleged to be a criminal, was killed on July 15 near his home on Meanee Avenue Road in east Bengaluru’s Bharathinagar. He was hacked to death by eight assailants armed with sharp weapons, who arrived in a Scorpio SUV and a two-wheeler. Days after the killing, five people surrendered to the police, and 11 others have since been arrested, taking the total number of accused to 16.

“The CID’s Homicide and Burglary Wing will now investigate the case. Deputy superintendent of police Umesh is leading the CID team, and formal transfer of case files from the local police took place on Sunday,” said an officer in the know. The officer added that the decision to hand over the case to CID was influenced by the alleged involvement of influential individuals and growing concerns over police impartiality.

The main accused, Jagadish alias Jagga, an alleged repeat offender, remains absconding. CCTV footage from a hotel in Ramamurthy Nagar captured him with co-accused hours before the murder. He was later seen leaving his residence in Hennur around 8.15 pm, just 15 minutes after the fatal attack.

According to investigators, Jagga might have fled the country, prompting a lookout notice. Despite multiple criminal cases against him in Indiranagar, JB Nagar, JP Nagar, and KR Puram, Jagga had recently been removed from the rowdy-sheeter list.

Among those arrested are Kiran, Pradeep, Vimal Raj, Madan, Samuel, Arun, Naveen, Murugesh, Narasimha, Sudarshan, Avinash, Shivu, Prasad, Manoj, Patrick, and another person named Kiran.

According to an officer, rowdy sheets have been opened against nine of them by Bharathi Nagar police. Hanumanthu, personal assistant to MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, has been served a notice and named as the fifth accused. Police say he was in contact with several of the accused on the night of the murder.

Shivakumar’s mother, who filed the initial complaint, alleged that her son was murdered over a property dispute and directly named MLA Basavaraj as the person who instigated the attack. She claimed her son had obtained a general power of attorney (GPA) in 2023, after which he began receiving threats. The MLA has denied all charges and stated that he is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Basavaraj has been questioned twice. Allegations have also surfaced suggesting some of the accused maintained contact with police officials before and after the murder. There are claims of preferential treatment, brutality, and lapses in the initial stages of the investigation, which the police have denied.

Before the CID took over, KG Halli assistant commissioner of police Prakash Rathod was named as the investigation officer. However, the state police headquarters later decided to shift the probe to CID.