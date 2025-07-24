BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj interrogated once more in Bengaluru rowdy's murder case: Report

BJP legislator Byrathi Basavaraj found himself back at the police headquarters on Wednesday for another round of questioning regarding the murder of a former rowdy-turned-real estate agent, news agency PTI reported. KR Puram MLA Byrathi Basavaraj is listed as the fifth accused in the case.

Authorities confirmed that Basavaraj, who is listed as the fifth accused in the first information report (FIR), spent four hours in police interrogation. Officers indicated that he could be called for further questioning as the case progresses.

The killing in question involved Shivaprakash, also known as Biklu Shivu, aged 40, who was brutally attacked and killed in the Bharathi Nagar area of Bengaluru a week prior.

Basavaraj had already made a previous appearance before investigators on July 19, acting in accordance with an order from the Karnataka High Court.

Maintaining his stance as an innocent, Basavaraj has filed a petition to dismiss the FIR against him, insisting that the accusations lack foundation and asserting that his inclusion in the case was unwarranted.

Adding another layer of complexity, Shivaprakash’s mother, Vijayalakshmi, stated that she never mentioned Basavaraj in her original police report. She accused authorities of listing the MLA among the accused without her input, thus sparking questions about the legitimacy of the FIR.

To date, police have taken eleven suspects into custody. The focus now shifts to locating Jagadish, known colloquially as rowdy-sheeter Jagga, who remains at large and is considered the primary suspect in the killing.

In courtroom developments, Special Public Prosecutor B A Belliyappa contended that Basavaraj may have attempted to influence the complainant within a day of the murder, potentially to secure advance legal protection guided by court instructions.

(With inputs from PTI)