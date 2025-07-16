Bengaluru man hacked to death outside his home by group of assailants: Report

A 40-year-old man, identified as Shivaprakash, popularly known in the area as Biklu Shiva, was brutally murdered outside his residence near Bengaluru's Halasuru Lake on Monday evening. Police say the victim had a criminal background and was on their list of history-sheeters. A group of assailants brutally attacked a Bengaluru man when he was standing outside his house

According to officials, the incident occurred when Shivaprakash was standing outside his house. A group of assailants arrived in a car, got down, and attacked him with lethal weapons. He died on the spot due to severe injuries.

Confirming the incident, Ramesh Banoth, Joint Commissioner of Police (East Division), said: “Shivaprakash was a known history-sheeter. Preliminary findings suggest that the assailants came in a car and executed the attack in a planned manner.”

A case has been registered at Bharathi Nagar Police Station, and teams have been deployed to track down the suspects. The motive behind the murder is yet to be confirmed, though police suspect old rivalry or gang links may have played a role.

In another incident, three individuals, including two college lecturers, have been arrested on charges of allegedly raping a student and blackmailing her using objectionable videos.

The accused have been identified as Narendra, Sandeep, and their associate Anup. The incident came to light after the survivor's parents approached the Karnataka State Women’s Commission, prompting a formal complaint.

Based on the Commission's directions, a case was registered at Marathahalli Police Station, and investigations are currently underway.

(With ANI inputs)