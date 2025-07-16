‘Only PM Modi works 100 hours a week’: What Narayana Murthy told Tejasvi Surya during Mumbai - Bengaluru flight chat

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday shared insights from an unexpected yet enriching encounter with Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy during a flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru, describing it as a “two-hour masterclass” on India’s future and leadership. Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Take a look at the post

In a post on X, Surya said he had a deeply inspiring conversation with the IT pioneer who is widely credited with transforming India’s technology landscape and creating wealth for lakhs of middle-class families through Infosys.

“From AI to manufacturing, the state of our cities, upskilling youth, ethics, and leadership, the breadth of knowledge and clarity NRN brings to every topic is phenomenal,” Surya wrote.

Calling it a privilege to listen and learn from one of the architects of India’s modern tech economy, Surya humorously added that he tried to commit himself to Murthy’s famously high work ethic. “I quipped that I’ll strive to meet his 70-hour-a-week target,” he wrote, referring to Murthy’s widely discussed suggestion that young Indians must work longer hours to drive national development.

Murthy reportedly laughed in response and said, “The only person I know who probably works 100 hours a week is Prime Minister Modi!”

Murthy’s earlier comment advocating a 70-hour work week for young Indians had sparked intense public debate, with some hailing it as a call to national duty and others criticising it as impractical and tone-deaf.

The post has gained traction on social media with people still opposing the idea of long working hours. A user in the comments said, “Working long hours doesn’t guarantee success or innovation. Quality over quantity matters. The focus should be on creating a balanced environment where creativity can flourish, not on glorifying overwork.”