Air India cuts Bengaluru to London flights to four times weekly from Aug 1 amid ‘safety pause’

Bengaluru travellers heading to London are in for tighter flight schedules as Air India continues its "temporary suspension" of flights on the route, further slashing them to four times a week from the original seven times following its network-wide “safety pause". Bengaluru-London flights will be reduced from seven to four times a week as Air India suspends services amid a safety review of its Boeing 787 fleet.

Flights on the Bengaluru–London Heathrow route, previously operating seven times a week, will be cut to just four flights weekly starting August 1, the airline confirmed on Tuesday.

This reduction is part of Air India's broader international schedule overhaul after grounding parts of its Boeing 787 fleet and rerouting services due to regional airspace restrictions. While cities like Delhi are seeing full route restorations and even frequency boosts — such as Delhi–London Heathrow returning to 24 weekly flights — Bengaluru is seeing significant curtailments, particularly on key long-haul routes.

Adding to the woes for Bengaluru flyers, the Bengaluru–Singapore route remains suspended entirely until at least September 30.

Air India has reassured customers that it is actively reaching out to those impacted, offering rebooking options or full refunds. The airline cited ongoing aircraft inspections and logistical adjustments as reasons for the phased resumption.

While full operations are expected to resume by October 1, several routes — including the popular Bengaluru–London connection — will operate with reduced frequencies through September.

“As the schedule reductions taken as part of the Safety Pause had been implemented until 31 July 2025 and the restoration to full operation is being phased, some services initially planned to operate between 1 August and 30 September 2025 will be removed from the schedule,” the airline stated in a press release.