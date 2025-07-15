Lecturer boasts about raping student to colleagues, 2 more rape her in Bengaluru

A student was repeatedly raped by two lecturers and one of their associates of the college she was studying in Karnataka’s Moodabidri. The crime reportedly took place in Bengaluru. Reports said accused blackmailed her with videos and photos of the assault to keep abusing her. The Karnataka police is probing the case and collecting digital and forensic evidence.(Representational Photo/PTI)

All the accused have been arrested by the police, according to PTI news agency.

The series of assaults started when one of the accused, a lecturer, allegedly befriended the student and started chatting with her, all under the pretext of sharing academic notes, the report added, citing police. Using the same reason, he allegedly invited the survivor to Bengaluru and raped her at his friend’s place, the police added.

The three accused have been identified as Narendra, a physics lecturer; Sandeep, a biology lecturer; and Anup, a close acquaintance of the two.

Lecturer ‘boasts’ about assault

The lecturer reportedly boasted about the assault to his colleague and also recorded the act, the PTI report mentioned. Those recordings were allegedly later used by both the lecturers to further sexually assault the student.

The associate of the both the lecturers claimed that he had a CCTV footage of the student arriving at the accused’s home and used that, along with the videos of the previous assault, to rape her, the survivor said in her complaint.

The series of abuse, which reportedly took place over the last month, only came to light after the student finally told her parents about it and they approached the Karnataka State Women’s Commission. A case was filed on July 5, following which, all the accused were arrested.

The college where the accused were employed has also been informed about the incident, however, it informed that both the lecturers have not yet been dismissed, the PTI report said.

The police are probing the case and collecting digital and forensic evidence.

(With inputs from PTI)