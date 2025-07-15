Bengaluru student lured with ‘notes’, raped by two lecturers and their friend: Report

Two college lecturers and their friend have been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly raping and blackmailing a student who was lured to the city under the pretense of academic assistance, India Today reported. The case came to light after the survivor submitted a complaint to the Karnataka State Women's Commission.

The accused have been identified as Narendra, a physics lecturer; Sandeep, a biology lecturer; and Anup, a close acquaintance of the two. All three men are affiliated with a private college in Bengaluru, the report added.

According to police officials, the abuse began when Narendra invited the student to Bengaluru, promising to share academic notes. He allegedly took her to a friend’s house, where he raped her. The ordeal escalated when Sandeep reportedly used a video recording of the assault to blackmail the student and sexually assault her again, the report further added.

In a third incident, Anup is accused of threatening the student with alleged CCTV footage of her visit and raping her as well.

Complaint filed after a month

Though the incidents occurred over a month ago, the survivor only recently informed her parents. A formal complaint was then filed with the Women’s Commission, which prompted the police to register a case and arrest the accused.

“The case was registered on July 5. Based on the victim’s complaint, we have arrested three individuals,” said Ramesh Banoth, Joint Commissioner of Police, East Division according to the publication.

