Bengaluru start-up founder ditches 175 auto, takes 12 bus to office: ‘Protesting stupid fares’

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Ather Energy co-founder Swapnil Jain explained the situation, “For various reasons, both my vehicles were parked at the office and I had no ride. Tried booking an auto because it is only 4 kms, but the price was ₹175. Heck with it, just decided to take a bus to office at ₹12.”

Calling it a small act of protest, he added, “This is me protesting against the stupid auto prices.”

In a follow-up, he praised BMTC’s UPI payment feature, saying it eliminated the usual back-and-forth for change. He also gave a shoutout to the Switch Mobility electric buses, calling them comfortable despite minor lags in acceleration, which he attributed to varying passenger loads.

The post quickly gained traction, with other users chiming in to share similar experiences and support for BMTC.

How did X users react?

“BMTC has been my primary mode for the last 1 year. Other than the sudden acceleration or braking, no complaints. No issue with frequency (500D), and no last-mile connectivity issues either,” one user noted.

Another suggested using the Namma BMTC app for live bus tracking, calling it “not 100 per cent accurate” but still “quite handy.”

One commenter appreciated the founder’s choice, writing,“I like how you don’t waste money on simple things. It’s not just about saving ₹100- ₹150, it’s about staying grounded in the roots we come from.”

