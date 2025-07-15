Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
Bengaluru auto fares to go up from August 1: Here’s what you’ll pay now

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 15, 2025 08:56 AM IST

The auto fare hike comes on the heels of a recent metro fare increase by BMRCL, which triggered widespread public backlash.

Bengaluru commuters will have to shell out more for their auto rides starting August 1, as the District Transport Authority (DTA) has notified a long-awaited fare revision, the first in nearly three years, Deccan Herald reported.

Night-time fares, applicable between 10 pm and 5 am, will continue to be calculated at 1.5 times the regular fare,(Representational)
According to the report, the base fare for auto rickshaws will now be 36 for the first 2 km, up from the existing 30. Beyond that, passengers will be charged 18 per km, a hike from the current 15. 

Night-time fares, applicable between 10 pm and 5 am, will continue to be calculated at 1.5 times the regular fare, the report added.

The fare hike comes at a time when many Bengalureans are already grappling with a recent metro fare hike. On July 1, BMRCL increased its maximum fare from 60 to 66, while also tweaking slab-wise rates. The rising cost of intra-city commute, both on road and rail,is becoming a growing concern for daily wage workers and middle-income commuters.

According to the notification issued by the DTA, auto drivers must recalibrate and re-stamp their meters to reflect the new fares by October 31. Any delay in this process could invite penalties.

The fare hike was based on a report submitted by a five-member committee, constituted earlier this year to assess traffic flow, passenger demand, and cost burden on drivers. The committee held consultations in March with various stakeholders, including passenger groups and auto driver unions.

While the Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Union (ARDU) and Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union (AATDU) had demanded a steeper fare increase, with a base fare of 40 and 20 per km thereafter, the committee settled on a 20 per cent hike, citing affordability concerns for commuters, the report further added.

Interestingly, the government had initially hesitated to approve the fare hike, fearing backlash amid the rise of cheaper bike taxi services in the city. However, following the government’s decision to ban bike taxis from June 16, the path was cleared for the fare revision.

Metro fare hike

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had hiked fares on February 9 this year, increasing the maximum fare from 60 to 90. However, the report justifying the hike has not yet been made public. Following sharp criticism from commuters and elected representatives, BMRCL rolled back the fares partially on February 14, capping the overall increase at 71 per cent.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
