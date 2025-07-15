Bengaluru auto fares to go up from August 1: Here’s what you’ll pay now

Bengaluru commuters will have to shell out more for their auto rides starting August 1, as the District Transport Authority (DTA) has notified a long-awaited fare revision, the first in nearly three years, Deccan Herald reported. Night-time fares, applicable between 10 pm and 5 am, will continue to be calculated at 1.5 times the regular fare,(Representational)

According to the report, the base fare for auto rickshaws will now be ₹36 for the first 2 km, up from the existing ₹30. Beyond that, passengers will be charged ₹18 per km, a hike from the current ₹15.

Night-time fares, applicable between 10 pm and 5 am, will continue to be calculated at 1.5 times the regular fare, the report added.

(Also Read: Stuck for 2 hours in Bengaluru traffic, EaseMyTrip co-founder pledges ₹1 crore to fix it)

The fare hike comes at a time when many Bengalureans are already grappling with a recent metro fare hike. On July 1, BMRCL increased its maximum fare from ₹60 to ₹66, while also tweaking slab-wise rates. The rising cost of intra-city commute, both on road and rail,is becoming a growing concern for daily wage workers and middle-income commuters.

According to the notification issued by the DTA, auto drivers must recalibrate and re-stamp their meters to reflect the new fares by October 31. Any delay in this process could invite penalties.

The fare hike was based on a report submitted by a five-member committee, constituted earlier this year to assess traffic flow, passenger demand, and cost burden on drivers. The committee held consultations in March with various stakeholders, including passenger groups and auto driver unions.

While the Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Union (ARDU) and Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union (AATDU) had demanded a steeper fare increase, with a base fare of ₹40 and ₹20 per km thereafter, the committee settled on a 20 per cent hike, citing affordability concerns for commuters, the report further added.

Interestingly, the government had initially hesitated to approve the fare hike, fearing backlash amid the rise of cheaper bike taxi services in the city. However, following the government’s decision to ban bike taxis from June 16, the path was cleared for the fare revision.

Metro fare hike

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had hiked fares on February 9 this year, increasing the maximum fare from ₹60 to ₹90. However, the report justifying the hike has not yet been made public. Following sharp criticism from commuters and elected representatives, BMRCL rolled back the fares partially on February 14, capping the overall increase at 71 per cent.

(Also Read: No biryani in ₹2.88 crore meal plan for Bengaluru stray dogs, clarifies BBMP)