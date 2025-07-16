Movie ticket prices will not go above 200 in Karnataka anymore. Here's why

In a move that’s set to bring relief to movie enthusiasts across Karnataka, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state has proposed a price ceiling on cinema tickets — ensuring that no one pays more than ₹200 per show, regardless of the theatre or film language. Under a newly drafted amendment to the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 2014, the Home Department has suggested capping ticket prices at ₹ 200.

Under a newly drafted amendment to the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 2014, the Home Department has suggested capping ticket prices at ₹200, tax included, news agency ANI reported. This limit will apply across the board — from single-screen theatres to high-end multiplexes — and covers all language films equally.

The draft, titled the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, has been put forth for public feedback. The draft notification accessed by the agency stated, “In rule 55, in sub-rule (6), the following proviso shall be inserted... 'Provided that the cost of the ticket of each show in all theatres of the state, including multiplexes, for all language films shall not exceed ₹200 inclusive of entertainment tax.”

Citizens have 15 days from the notification’s publication in the Official Gazette to voice their opinions, suggestions, or objections, the report said.

The government has also proposed removing an existing clause — Rule 146 — from the current cinema rules, although no details have been shared on how this affects operations yet. "In the said rules, rule 146 and the entries relating thereto shall be omitted," the notification read.

Once finalized, this change could significantly standardize cinema pricing across the state, potentially curbing soaring ticket rates and making the movie experience more accessible for all.

(With inputs from ANI)