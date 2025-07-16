Karnataka government withdraws plan to acquire land near airport

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced the withdrawal of its notice to acquire 1,777 acres of agricultural land in Devanahalli, near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. This comes after a sustained farmers’ protest that spanned for three years. Chief minister Siddaramaiah during a meeting with officials and farmer leaders at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday (PTI)

Siddaramaiah, who chaired a meeting with officials and farmer leaders at Vidhana Soudha, described the move as a “historic decision” in favour of farmers and land rights campaigners. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, he said, “The government has decided to completely withdraw the land acquisition process in Devanahalli taluk’s Channarayapatna and other villages.”

The decision comes after over three years of protest by local farmers, who had been demanding the withdrawal of the proposed acquisition of 1,777 acres for an aerospace and defence industrial park.

Farmers argued that the land in question is fertile and sustains productive agriculture due to its proximity to Bengaluru, which provides remunerative markets for their crops. Their long-running agitation had gradually gained statewide attention, with progressive organisations extending support and warning the government of broader protests if the demands were ignored.

The CM said the original request to allocate land near Bengaluru was accepted with the intention of establishing an aerospace park. “It was proposed to acquire 1,777 acres in Devanahalli taluk for this purpose,” he said.

In response to mounting pressure, Siddaramaiah met a delegation of farmers earlier this month and assured them that legal aspects would be reviewed before taking a final decision.

On Tuesday, the CM said, “Some farmers have now come forward expressing willingness to part with their land. The government will acquire land only from those who are willing and will offer them higher compensation and developed land.”

He clarified, “Those farmers who wish to continue agricultural activities can go ahead without any hindrance. We will pay more than the guideline value to farmers who voluntarily offer land.”

Acknowledging Devanahalli’s strategic location, he said, “If every citizen of the state has to see an increase in income, development activities must take place. For new industries to come and for capital investment to flow, land is needed. It is the government’s responsibility to acquire such land and support industrial development.”

However, he added that no other agitation against land acquisition reached this scale. “That land is fertile, and the farmers are dependent on it. The protestors clearly demanded that the acquisition process be dropped. The government has listened to the concerns of farmers and landowners,” he said.

While he acknowledged the risk of the project moving elsewhere, Siddaramaiah said the government would not ignore the demands of farmers. “Even if the project is relocated elsewhere due to this, our government stands with the farmers,” he said.

Reiterating his long-held stance, the CM added, “When I was the Leader of the Opposition, I had assured farmers that I would stand with them. Today, I have fulfilled that promise through action.”

The meeting was attended by cabinet ministers MB Patil, KH Muniyappa, HK Patil, Priyank Kharge, Krishna Byre Gowda, and Byrathi Suresh.

CM’s political secretary Naseer Ahmed, legal advisor Ponnanna, advocate general Shashikiran Shetty, and several farmer representatives were also present.