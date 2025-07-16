Former minister Byrathi Basavaraj named in murder case of Bengaluru realtor: Report

In a shocking development, BJP legislator and ex-Minister Byrathi Basavaraj has been named in an FIR linked to the brutal killing of a realtor, which took place in full view of the victim’s mother on Tuesday night in Bharathi Nagar, Bengaluru, news agency PTI reported. Bengaluru police registered a case against several individuals for the murder of the rowdy sheeter, including BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, who has been listed as the fifth accused in the FIR.

According to the police, the victim, Shivaprakash — also known locally as Biklu Shivu and a known rowdy sheeter — was attacked by a gang of eight to nine men wielding iron rods and machetes. The attackers arrived in a white Scorpio SUV and a two-wheeler before launching the assault.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru man hacked to death outside his home by group of assailants: Report

The victim’s mother, Vijayalakshmi, who witnessed the incident, stated in her complaint that the group mercilessly beat her son. When a friend of Shivaprakash tried to intervene, he too was assaulted. Vijayalakshmi's complaint said: “As I screamed, people from around began gathering. Those unknown individuals murdered my son and fled from the scene in a white Scorpio vehicle and a two-wheeler. I can identify them if I see them.”

ALSO READ | In major IPS shakeup, 35 officers transferred in Karnataka, Bengaluru gets three new DCPs: Report

Following her statement, the police registered a case against several individuals, including Basavaraj, who has been listed as the fifth accused in the FIR. Others named include Jagadeesh, Kiran, Vimal, and Anil, the report stated.

Senior police officials, including DCP D Devaraj and Joint Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, visited the crime scene. They confirmed Shivaprakash had an extensive criminal background, with 11 cases against him and a rowdy sheet opened back in 2006.

ALSO READ | Looking for a ₹3 crore plot in Bengaluru? Check out these emerging locations

Vijayalakshmi also alleged that on February 11, Jagadeesh and Kiran had illegally taken over her son’s property in Kitaknoor and forced two female guards off the premises. She further claimed her son had received repeated threats via phone calls from the accused prior to the murder.

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)