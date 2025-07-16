In major IPS shakeup, 35 officers transferred in Karnataka, Bengaluru gets three new DCPs: Report

In a sweeping administrative shake-up, the Karnataka government has reassigned several top-ranking police officials, triggering a significant realignment within the state’s law enforcement hierarchy. A total of 35 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were transferred as part of this overhaul, with notable changes focused on Bengaluru, The New Indian Express reported. Major changes include Bengaluru being divided into three new Law and Order divisions for improved efficiency.(File representative image)

As part of a long-anticipated structural reform, Bengaluru city has now been carved into three new Law and Order divisions: Electronics City, South West, and North West. This reorganization aims to improve law enforcement efficiency and public safety in the rapidly growing metropolitan area, the report stated.

Who are the Deputy Commissioners of Police for Bengaluru's three new divisions?

Taking charge of the newly formed divisions are senior officers with extensive field experience. Narayana M, previously serving as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Uttara Kannada, will now head the Electronics City division. Anita Bhimappa Haddannavar is set to oversee the South West division, while Nagesh DL will command the North West division, the report said.

The city’s existing divisions are also seeing leadership changes, with eight Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) being reassigned.

In another key development, M N Anucheth, who was serving as Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Bengaluru, has been moved to the post of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Recruitment. His position will now be filled by Karthik Reddy, formerly stationed at the state police headquarters.

Anucheth took to social media to announce the change in his post.

“Hello everyone, I have been transferred out of Traffic department today and posted as DIG recruitment. It has been a challenging yet fruitful journey over the past 2 years 8 months. I thank the Hon'ble Government for giving me this wonderful opportunity to serve you all. I thank all of you for all the support and cooperation. Always in your service,” he wrote on X.