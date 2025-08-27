Canadian man’s viral video gets Bengaluru to fix Domlur–Indiranagar footpath in a week: ‘Made my year’

A long-neglected walkway connecting Domlur to Indiranagar has finally been restored after nearly 20 years of disuse, thanks to a viral video by a Canadian man and the combined efforts of citizens and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Arun Pai, founder of Bangalore Walks, shared a video on Monday showcasing the newly repaired walkway.(Instagram/arunpai.theblrwalksguy)

Arun Pai, founder of Bangalore Walks, shared a video on Monday showcasing the newly repaired walkway, which is now open for pedestrians. In his video, Pai credited the turnaround to a post by a Canadian man Caleb Friesen, who had uploaded a viral clip just a week ago, captioned, “I attempted to use the footpath from Domlur to Indiranagar. Things did not go as planned.”

The clip showed Friesen struggling to navigate the broken, garbage-strewn pathway, even resorting to “parkour and gymnastics” to get through. The video quickly sparked discussions online, putting pressure on authorities.

(Also Read: Viral 1948 vs 2025 photo of Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park sparks debate: ‘Is the city’s lung greener now?’)

Watch video here:

In response, BBMP officials, local volunteers, and civic groups rallied to fix the long-forgotten stretch within one week. The BBMP Zonal Commissioner (East), Snehal R, was also seen walking the repaired pathway along with residents in Pai’s video.

“We are going to walk on a footpath from Domlur to Indiranagar, something which was not possible for the last 20 years,” Pai said, noting how pedestrians earlier had to risk their lives crossing busy traffic. He added that all the “design flaws and problems are solved” and described the rejuvenated walkway as “a very easy pathway to walk.”

Responding to the video, Caleb wrote on X, “Likewise, this made my year. All credit goes to the volunteers who cleaned, painted, and laid cement for this project!”

The repair of the Domlur–Indiranagar footpath has sparked a wave of reactions online.

One user praised the effort, saying, “Bengaluru is setting the right example.”

Another, however, pointed out the irony: “So y'all need an outsider to show how bad India is just so y'all can make it right? When citizens who use it daily complain, nothing is done. Imagine how little value is given to Indian voices.”

A third comment highlighted the importance of foreign attention in bringing change, “Please bring as many foreigners as possible to make videos, and maybe, just maybe, we might finally get proper footpaths in our country.”

Some shared nostalgic perspectives as well. A former Domlur resident wrote, “Very inspiring… I used to stay here in the late 90s. Crossing Airport Road after the Shiva temple near Big Kids Kemp opened made traffic go wild. In today’s world, with the road so choked, this access is a blessing.”

(Also Read: ‘End public suffering, whatever it takes’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reacts to Bengaluru’s BBMP overhaul)