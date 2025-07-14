‘One pin code, two worlds’: Reddit post captures striking contrast within Bengaluru’s Indiranagar

A Reddit post shared by a Bengaluru resident has sparked conversations online about the stark socioeconomic divide that defines one of Bengaluru’s most popular neighbourhoods. Detailing a striking contrast between the Instagram-worthy cafes and luxury apartments, the post speaks of the often invisible ecosystem of working-class residents who keep that version of the neighbourhood running. Bengaluru’s Indiranagar boasts luxurious bungalows and high-end housing units. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

"Cafés with unpronounceable names serve ₹400 pour-overs to tech founders and brand managers. At 7 PM, the pubs on 100 Feet Road come alive, neon signs buzz and bouncers flex. Rent? ₹1 lakh a month for a two-bedroom apartment with “exposed brickwork” and a swing chair. But a few gallis away, the other Indiranagar begins," the post read.

Away from the manicured streets, the Bengaluru resident describes the homes of domestic workers, barbers, drivers, waiters and delivery personnel who keep Indiranagar's engine running but return each night to humble one-room homes with tin roofs, shared toilets, and an erratic water supply.

“There are two Indiranagars. One lives in luxury. The other lives in the shadows of it. They meet daily, at traffic signals, service entrances, and under the same streetlamps. They talk sometimes. Most times, they don’t. But without the second, the first wouldn’t function. They share a PIN code. But not a life," the post concludes.

Read the full post here:

The post has resonated with many in Bengaluru and beyond. "This is almost every single city in India. We privileged people love it. The startups have built their business models around it. Politicians have won elections because of it. Film makers have won Oscars making films about it," wrote one user.

Another added, "That's the case everywhere. Sad but true. All the privileged half can do is be kind and respectful to all. A simple thank you, or not complaining about 10% service charge goes a long way."