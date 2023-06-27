Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express: Schedule, rate, and all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to virtually launch the Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Hubballi – Dharwad on Tuesday. This is the second Vande Bharat Express train for Karnataka and it is expected to reduce the travel time between Karnataka’s capital and the twin cities.

Timings of Bengaluru and Hubballi – Dharwad Vande Bharat

According to South Western Railways, the Vande Bharat express will start at 5.45 am from KSR Bengaluru station and it will reach Dharwad by 12.10 pm. From Dharwad, it will start at 1.15 pm and will reach Bengaluru by 7.45 pm. The travel time between Bengaluru and Hubballi – Dharwad will be roughly 6 hours and 30 minutes. It will be operated on all days except on Tuesdays.

Ticket price of Bengaluru and Hubballi – Dharwad Vande Bharat

The Vande Bharat Express comprises of two categories that are Executive Chair (EC) and AC Chair Car (CC). The EC ticket from Bengaluru to Dharwad costs Rs. 2010 and the CC ticket costs Rs. 1165. The EC ticket from Dharwad to Bengaluru costs Rs. 2440 and CC ticket costs Rs. 1330. The Dharwad – Bengaluru ticket cost is higher because the passengers get lunch along with snacks during their journey whereas the Bengaluru – Dharwad passengers will only get breakfast and snacks.

Stops for Bengaluru and Hubballi – Dharwad Vande Bharat

This flagship service of Indian railways has three stops between KSR Bengaluru station and Dharwad station. The Vande Bharat Express will stop at Yeswantpur, Davangere and SSS Hubballi stations. The train route distance between Bengaluru and Dharwad is 489 kilometers and it travels at an average speed of 70 kmph. The other Bengaluru and Hubballi – Dharwad trains would take seven to eight hours travel time with multiple stops.