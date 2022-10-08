Bengaluru-Mysuru train Tipu Express renamed as Wodeyar Express

In a new development, a popular train on the Bengaluru - Mysuru route, the Tipu Express, has been renamed as the ‘Wodeyar Express’ by the railway ministry headed by Ashwini Vaishnaw. The news first broke on Mysuru MP Pratap Simha's Twitter page.

"Good news on Friday! Now instead of Tipu Express "Wodeyar Express" will serve you!! Mysore-Talaguppa train will be "Kuvempu Express"!!! Thank you Ashwini Vaishnav @AshwiniVaishnawji and Prahlad Joshi @JoshiPralhad for supporting this effort sir!"

"Thanks to my friend DP Satish @dp_satish for the cool name suggestion! Thank you for your blessings," he added. Simha had put in a request for the name change months ago during a meeting with the railway minister.

He shared letters he had written to the minister in July, which stated, "Considering the contributions of the Wodeyar Dynasty not only for the development of the Railways but also for transforming it as a modern state, there is a strong sentiment among the people of my parliamentary constituency to rename T.No.12614113 super fast daily express between Mysore-Bengaluru City-Mysore as "WODEYAR EXPRESS". This is perhaps, the most fitting tribute to a visionary and pragmatic ruler who was instrumental in executing vital railway projects which in turn led to rapid economic development among the most developed Princely States in British India."

The move was also lauded by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. “Thanks to the Union Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw for renaming the Mysore - Bangalore Express and Talaguppa - Mysore Express as Wodeyar Express and Kuvempu Express respectively. It is an apt recognition of our rich heritage & glorious past,” he tweeted.

The now Wodeyar Express, which is named after the Mysuru royal family, runs from Bengaluru to Mysuru in two and a half hours, faster than any other express train. It has two stops, at Mandya and Kengeri.

The change also got criticism from some, with a Twitter user called Ramachandra M saying, “A train named ‘Wodeyar Express’ is great. But I don’t understand why it had to be at the cost of #TippuExpress. Willy-nilly like Wodeyars, Tippu, too, is a part of Mysuru history. Lest we forget, the Anglo-Mysore wars he fought have great significance even in India’s context.”

Another user called Lubna tweeted, “After renaming the tippu Express as Wodeyar Express now it is time to rename Mysore as Paris because our beloved MP had promised Mysore to look like Paris during election and unfortunately Mysore Road Mysore infrastructure is worse than ten years ago.."